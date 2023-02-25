Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $72.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. Hexcel has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,979 shares of company stock worth $753,559. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

