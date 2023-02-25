Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 40,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

HIW stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

