Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $58,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 23.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

