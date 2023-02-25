Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Huntsman from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.92.
HUN stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huntsman by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after buying an additional 1,558,767 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,794,000 after acquiring an additional 495,609 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,861,000 after acquiring an additional 261,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 102,087 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
