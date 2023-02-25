Hyve Group (ITEGY) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hyve Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hyve Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyve Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyve Group Competitors 740 3844 5972 103 2.51

Profitability

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Hyve Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hyve Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Hyve Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyve Group N/A N/A N/A Hyve Group Competitors -2.42% -13.57% 0.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyve Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyve Group N/A N/A 0.50 Hyve Group Competitors $1.11 billion $75.56 million 1,228.18

Hyve Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hyve Group. Hyve Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hyve Group competitors beat Hyve Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Hyve Group

(Get Rating)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.