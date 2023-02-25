Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) versus Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Critical Survey

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ikena Oncology N/A -28.27% -23.65% Beam Therapeutics -343.05% -38.93% -21.67%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ikena Oncology and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ikena Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Beam Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71

Ikena Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 408.02%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $72.75, suggesting a potential upside of 86.92%. Given Ikena Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Beam Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ikena Oncology $30.99 million 4.38 -$34.12 million ($1.45) -2.58 Beam Therapeutics $51.84 million 52.91 -$370.64 million ($4.54) -8.57

Ikena Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ikena Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats Beam Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, an oral inhibitor of aryl hydrocarbon receptor; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ocular diseases; and other liver, muscle, and central nervous system disorders. The company has an alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical trial collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Sana Biotechnology, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Verve Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

