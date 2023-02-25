Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock opened at $232.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

