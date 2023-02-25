Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $249.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.53.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $196.59 on Monday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,434. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 19,917 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 255,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.