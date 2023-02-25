Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.71.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Infosys Stock Down 2.0 %
Infosys stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.
About Infosys
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
