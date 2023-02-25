Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Infosys Stock Down 2.0 %

Infosys stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

