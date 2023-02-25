Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.14

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.14 and last traded at C$14.15, with a volume of 566815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.95.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.