Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$376.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.72 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.43-$3.51 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $68.29.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 266.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after buying an additional 170,543 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 73,217 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 104,273 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

