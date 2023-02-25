Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Price Performance
NYSE IDN opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.42. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.54.
About Intellicheck
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.