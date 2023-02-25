Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.44.

INTU opened at $419.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.54. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

