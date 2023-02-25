Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 259,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 107,511 shares.The stock last traded at $9.45 and had previously closed at $9.47.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $900,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 257,602 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

