Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 259,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 107,511 shares.The stock last traded at $9.45 and had previously closed at $9.47.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.
Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
