Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on April 5th

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 116.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $97,752,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after buying an additional 526,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

