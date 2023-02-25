Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $98.58 million, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.88.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

