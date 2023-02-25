Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $57.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Raymond James decreased their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,708 shares of company stock worth $313,573. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Itron by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $54.63 on Monday. Itron has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

