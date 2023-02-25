Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after buying an additional 286,117 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,317,000 after buying an additional 141,157 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,616,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 882.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after buying an additional 88,568 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $165.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.80 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

