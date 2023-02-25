Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. InterDigital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 18.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,693,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 71,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

