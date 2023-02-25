Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nomad Foods Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nomad Foods in a report issued on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Nomad Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $25.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,171,000 after acquiring an additional 476,977 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,568,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after acquiring an additional 468,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,306 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.