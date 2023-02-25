JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for JELD-WEN in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.
JELD-WEN Stock Performance
Shares of JELD stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $24.47.
Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN
In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $340,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,500 shares of company stock worth $1,169,360. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,716,000 after purchasing an additional 159,713 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,240,000 after purchasing an additional 875,911 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,221,000 after purchasing an additional 956,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.
