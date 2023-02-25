JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target to $79.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

LGI Homes Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $105.18 on Thursday. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $134.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average is $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,296,000 after buying an additional 1,099,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,743,000 after purchasing an additional 138,878 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 7,049.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,566,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 595,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 439,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,675,000 after purchasing an additional 106,262 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Stories

