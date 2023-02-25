JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $57.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COIN. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $206.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $4,168,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,233,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $4,168,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and sold 437,526 shares worth $18,801,770. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

