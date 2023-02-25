Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Kadant in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Kadant Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $211.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.44. Kadant has a 12-month low of $154.19 and a 12-month high of $219.97.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 5.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,365 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Kadant by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

