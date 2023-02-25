KBR (NYSE:KBR) PT Raised to $63.00 at Cowen

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $56.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.
KBR stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07.
In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $507,303. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,463,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in KBR by 72.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after buying an additional 608,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 29.3% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,914,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after purchasing an additional 434,218 shares during the period.
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
