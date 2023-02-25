Kelly Services, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Kelly Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KELYA. Noble Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of KELYA opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.52%.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

