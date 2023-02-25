KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Taboola.com in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Taboola.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TBLA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Taboola.com by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,139 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,286,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 108,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,607,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

