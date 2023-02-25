Kiaro (CVE:KO) Stock Price Down 25%

Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 25% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 151,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 103,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Kiaro Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Kiaro Company Profile

Kiaro Holdings Corp. owns and operates cannabis retail stores in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail Cannabis Stores, Wholesale Cannabis Business, and eCommerce. The company offers cannabis and cannabis related products. The company also operates an eCommerce platform that offers consumption accessories in Canada, the United States, and Australia; and engages in the wholesale of cannabis products to other licensed retailers in Saskatchewan.

