Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. TD Securities increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.45.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$18.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$14.62 and a 52 week high of C$22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.83.

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

About Killam Apartment REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

(Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.