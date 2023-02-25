L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.46.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $210.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.16.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

