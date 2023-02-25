La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Issues Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $572.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.
La-Z-Boy Stock Down 0.6 %
LZB opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76.
La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
La-Z-Boy Company Profile
La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.