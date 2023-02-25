LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives $55.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

LNXSF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $48.65 on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment comprises operational business areas that essentially manufacture standardized and high-volume products in capital-intensive and predominantly continuous production processes.

