Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $3,318,000.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at $73,762,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $92.55.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 204,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,844 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,216 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

