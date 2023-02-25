Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) by 152.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,992 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,015,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 412.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 105,778 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $938,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 1,713.5% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 91,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 86,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $696,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMACU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

