LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. LivaNova also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.20.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

Insider Activity at LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.16 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $256,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.