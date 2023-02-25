Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Raised to GBX 58 at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LLOY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.70) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.90) in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 65.22 ($0.79).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LON LLOY opened at GBX 51.66 ($0.62) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 861.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.26.

Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 146,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($79,587.79). In related news, insider Cathy Turner bought 424,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £199,333.11 ($240,044.69). Also, insider William Chalmers bought 146,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($79,587.79). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.