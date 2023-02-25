Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Raised to GBX 58 at Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LLOY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.70) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.90) in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 65.22 ($0.79).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 51.66 ($0.62) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 861.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.26.

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 146,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($79,587.79). In related news, insider Cathy Turner bought 424,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £199,333.11 ($240,044.69). Also, insider William Chalmers bought 146,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($79,587.79). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

