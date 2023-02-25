LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LTC Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

LTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LTC Properties stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a current ratio of 13.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LTC Properties news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.94%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Further Reading

