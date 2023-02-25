Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.25

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 1836859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Luckin Coffee Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22 and a beta of -0.66.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee, Inc provides food and beverage items, and operates coffee retail stores. It manages pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens. Its offerings include both hot and iced freshly brewed coffee such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.