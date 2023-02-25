Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.10 to C$12.80 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of LUN opened at C$8.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.96. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

Lundin Mining Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

