Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$8.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LUN. UBS Group upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.08.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Trading Down 3.1 %

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$8.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.