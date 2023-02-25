Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,201 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 411,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 61,133 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $297,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.27. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

