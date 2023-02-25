Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY23 guidance to $10.75-11.54 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.75-$11.54 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

VAC stock opened at $151.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

