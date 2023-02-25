Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Trading Up 8.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.9% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $27.99. Approximately 157,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 298,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Mativ’s payout ratio is presently 8,004.00%.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Mativ in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,330.17 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Mativ news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $70,294.91. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 284,699 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,602.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 23,898 shares of company stock worth $484,965 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mativ Holdings, Inc provides components and engineered solutions. Its operating business segments include Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

