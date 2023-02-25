MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) versus Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Critical Contrast

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MDxHealth and Quest Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quest Diagnostics 1 5 3 0 2.22

MDxHealth presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 324.16%. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.15%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

MDxHealth has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MDxHealth and Quest Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $22.24 million 2.85 -$29.00 million N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics $9.88 billion 1.58 $946.00 million $7.92 17.68

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics 9.57% 18.84% 8.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of MDxHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats MDxHealth on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers. The All Other segment consists of risk assessment services, healthcare information technology, diagnostic products, and clinical trials testing businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.

