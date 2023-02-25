MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 532 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MKS Instruments worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 30.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,655,000 after purchasing an additional 802,095 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $280,405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,984,000 after purchasing an additional 36,586 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,853,000 after purchasing an additional 57,707 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $91.52 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $163.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.62.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.