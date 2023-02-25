MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,881 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SouthState in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 244.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 233.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 3,730 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $304,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,536 shares of company stock worth $5,900,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SouthState Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.95. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

SouthState Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.