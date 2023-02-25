MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avient worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Avient by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Avient by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Avient Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $54.77.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Articles

