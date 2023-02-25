MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,646 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,321,000 after purchasing an additional 674,603 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1 %

CRWD opened at $117.28 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average of $140.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.68.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.



