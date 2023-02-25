MML Investors Services LLC Sells 427 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 297.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 327.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after buying an additional 13,712,968 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 333.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,236,000 after buying an additional 119,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 319.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after buying an additional 3,118,722 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $110.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.84 and its 200-day moving average is $103.59. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,288 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

