Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $158.17, but opened at $153.73. Moderna shares last traded at $148.25, with a volume of 2,336,753 shares.

The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down from $111.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.36.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,144 shares of company stock worth $82,049,822. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.64.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.